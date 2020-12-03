Shilpa Shetty Kundra strikes a perfect pose with sister Shamita and bestie; Calls them her ‘do anmol ratan'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is returning to films after many years, has shared her stunning picture with sister Shamita and bestie on Instagram.

The gorgeous Kundra is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and her social media is the proof of the same. Besides her acting prowess, the diva has a huge fan base on social media and keeping in mind the same she always ensures to keep them entertained. From treating us with her stunning workout pictures to Sunday binge videos, the Baazigar star stuns everyone with her posts. And, now going by her latest photo, it seems like she is enjoying the company of her sister Shamita Shetty and her best friend Akansha Malhotra.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhadkan actress shared a picture with her sister and bestie. In the photo, the trio can be seen posing together for a click. They all can be seen smiling and look happy together. With her hair let open, Shilpa looks elegant in a blue outfit that she pairs up with matching earrings. Her make-up game looks on point. Shamita, on the other hand, too flashes a big smile while looking at the camera. Alongside the photo, the fitness diva writes, “Mere do Anmol Ratan One is sweet as candy The other is cute as a button @shamitashetty_official @akankshamalhotra.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Shilpa is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with the upcoming film Nikamma. She has wrapped up the shoot last month and announced the same on social media. While announcing the news, she shared a picture with the others and said she had a blast while shooting for the film with the 'crazy' team and called it a “bitter-sweet moment.” She had also posted a video wherein she talked about how director Sabbir Khan had made her agree to do this film after a gap of 14 years.

The 45-year-old actress will also be seen in Hungama 2 and is currently busy shooting for the same. Needless to say, her fans can’t wait to see her back on the silver screen.

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Instagram

