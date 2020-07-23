Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns muse for son Viaan as he captures a breathtaking portrait of her; See Photo

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a priceless candid picture clicked by her 8-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra.

As Covid-19 and staying indoors becomes the new normal for us, celebrities are also sharing how they’re adapting to it with their lockdown diaries. Kundra is one amongst those celebrities who has managed to win hearts from all over with her posts. The actress is quite active on social media and often takes to her profile to share a glimpse of her day-to-day routine. It could be either her Monday motivation posts, tasty recipes, yoga videos or the time she spends with her family. But one thing is true, fans can’t get enough of the actress and her posts.

Most recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram profile and shared a candid picture that was clicked by her 8-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra. In the uploaded picture, the actress is seen resting the arm of her sofa and watching the sunset. She captioned her post, “Watching the sun go down and seeing the sky turn into a crimson canvas makes me so happy. Gives me a sense of peace and hope... reminding me that it’s important to slow down and take some time off every day to notice & enjoy the small li’l joys…”

Here is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post:

Adding to that she said, “Photo credit: Moment captured by my 8-yr old son, Viaan-Raj Priceless! Hence, wanted to share it with you Do you have a favourite ‘time of the day’ when you just sit peacefully with your thoughts for company?” On a professional front, the actress will be returning to the big screen with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. This is her return after 13 years. She also has a film by director Priyadarshan in the books. She will be starring alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi, Pranitha Subhash.

