Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest outfit proves too much neon can never go out of style; PIC

Bollywood celebrities never shy away from making loud statements in even louder colours and outfits. It seems neon is the colour of the month. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor posed in a gorgeous fuchsia dress, adding a pop of colour to our otherwise drab winters. Moreover, even Shilpa Shetty posed in a gorgeous fuchsia dress by Neetu Rohra. Shilpa has come ahead in a shiny neon outfit, stealing everyone’s attention and looking like an absolute babe. She posted the picture in her fab outfit on Insta claiming her spot as the glamour queen of Bollywood. The post became an instant hit as fans from around the nation started pouring love.

In the post that Shilpa Shetty shared, she made sure to make a jaw-dropping impact on all her audience. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress seemed super poised and absolutely owned the entire glam look. She donned a one-shouldered extremely neon jumpsuit. Moreover, the entire aesthetic of the picture was quite artistic, with a ray of sunlight shining on Shilpa’s face. Shilpa wittily captioned the picture, “One can never be too glam on a #Thursday." In less than an hour, the post received over 50,000 likes and numerous compliments from fans all around.

Check Shilpa's post HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon be seen in India’s Got Talent Season 9’s panel of judges alongside Kiran Kher and Badshah. On the personal front, the actress and her husband Raj Kundra recently celebrated 12 years of togetherness.

