Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post on celebrating one month of her daughter Samisha screams love; See pic

Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates one month of her newborn baby Samisha Shetty Kundra with an adorable post. Check out the picture here:

Kundra is currently on cloud nine. The actress along with her husband Raj Kundra made a surprising announcement about welcoming a baby girl into their family via surrogacy and it left everyone elated. Recently, Shilpa shared the news of Samisha’s arrival on social media with the first photo of her baby girl’s hand. Shilpa mentioned she had come up with the name ‘Samisha’ at the age of 21 as she always wanted a girl. She said that they were trying for a second child for the last five years. However, now, on February 15, 2020, their prayers were answered.

And now after one month, Shilpa has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram account. Sharing the pic of the hands of her, Raj, Viaan and Samisha, Shilpa wrote, "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter." The picture is just too cute to be missed and screams love. As soon as Shilpa posted the picture on her social media account, fans started showering love on the post. A few days back, the family made their first official appearance at the airport along with her.

On being a Maasi again, Shilpa Shetty's sister and actress Shamita Shetty said, "I'm so excited to become maasi once again. Samisha is a bundle of joy and has brought in so much happiness in the family. Shilpa always wanted a daughter and I cannot be happier for the couple.” As soon as Shilpa had announced this great news, stars like , Farah Khan Kunder, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and many more wished Shilpa and Raj on the arrival of their baby girl.

