Shilpa Shetty leaves for Alibaugh to celebrate Samisha’s birthday; Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat accompany
Shilpa Shetty often makes heads turn as she steps out of her house. Well, today too we saw the entire Shetty clan at Gateway Of India as they headed out to celebrate Shilpa’s daughter Samisha’s birthday. Along with the actress and her two kids, we also saw her mom and sister Shamita Shetty with her BF Raqesh Bapat heading for the celebration. It is reported that these guys are heading to Alibaugh for the birthday celebration.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
