Shilpa Shetty leaves Paris & enters Côte d'Azur with Raj Kundra, gives a sneak peek into her travel

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the tinsel town. Just like most of the Bollywood stars, the actress is also in a vacay mode and is currently holidaying in France with her husband Raj Kundra. The duo got married in 2009 and now has two kids together - Viaan and Samisha. The 47-year-old actress enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, videos, etc., leaving fans swooning over her.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been giving glimpses of her trip and blessing our feeds with her travelogues. Speaking of which, just a while ago, Shilpa gave a sneak peek into her journey as she leaves Paris and enters Côte d'Azur via Saint-Tropez. In the videos shared by Shilpa, we can see her walking towrads a chopper, while in another video, we can see her sitting in it. She captioned the video as: "st tropez". Meanwhile, in the second selfie video, Shilpa can be seen capturing the beautiful French Riviera with husband Raj Kundra.

Have a look at Shilpa’s posts:

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The actress recently revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.