Shilpa Shetty looks beautiful as she takes a walk near Eiffel Tower during her Paris vacation; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. The actress is currently vacationing in Paris. She is also super active on her Instagram and every now and then, she shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the Nikamma actress gave a glimpse of her Paris vacation. Shilpa shared the video on Instagram in which she can be seen walking near Eiffel Tower. The actress looked stunning in her cosy outfit. While sharing the video, she wrote, "Je t’aime Paris". As soon as she posted the video, her fans dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

Check Shilpa's video here

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Earlier, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her. "I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, 'mumma you have to do it for me'. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty shares glimpses of her London diaries as she attends a musical with mom and sis Shamita Shetty