Shilpa Shetty looks funky in orange pants as she's spotted in the city; PHOTOS

Shilpa Shetty is a diva and never fails to impress us with her fashion game. It is always a pleasure for her fans to see her slaying in her outfits whenever she steps out of her house. Shilpa also often takes it to her Instagram handle to share her gorgeous pictures and share it with her fans and followers who go gaga over it. Well, today the actress was spotted in Mumbai painting the town orange literally. But it seemed like the actress was not in a happy mood and her expressions were quite evident in the pictures.