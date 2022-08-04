Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous in blue chiffon dress as she gets clicked with Raj Kundra & friends in the city

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc… leaving fans swooning over her. Apart from this, she also shares a strong bond with her husband Raj Kundra and the duo is considered one of the power couples in the Bollywood industry. Despite several troubles in their paradise, the two have been standing strong like a pillar.

Speaking of which, Shilpa on Wednesday night was spotted in the city with Raj and some other friends including Rajiv Adatia as they stepped out to attend an event. Shilpa looked absolutely gorgeous as she wore a blue chiffon dress. Her beautiful tresses were left open and her makeup looked flawless too. Shilpa accessorized her look with a necklace and wrapped up her look with a pair of heels and a silver handbag. She smiled and posed for photos as the media personnel clicked her from a distance. On the other hand, Raj Kundra was seen stepping out of his car in all-black attire. He also had a tinted face shield on.

Have a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series also stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The actress had earlier revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.