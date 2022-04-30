Shilpa Shetty looks radiant in leaked PICS from the sets of Sukhee as she enjoys a bike ride

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been omnipresent across platforms! The recent announcement of Shilpa becoming the first actress to enter Rohit Shetty’s cop universe alongside Sidharth Malhotra has her fans abuzz! And sure enough, the teaser video had Shilpa Shetty on fire in her OTT debut venture, the Indian Police Force. Well, we bet that the fans are jumping with joy after this news.

Now, it’s her leaked pictures from the sets of Sukhee in Mumbai that are doing the rounds of the internet. In the leaked pictures from the sets of the upcoming film, Sukhee, in Mumbai, we can see Shilpa Shetty riding a pillion on a bike in blue jeans and a beige top. Working hard on Sukhee, this is the second time that her pictures from the film have taken the internet by storm. She will be seen in and as Sukhee, a Sonal Joshi directorial, co-produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series.

Check out the pics:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty just wrapped up India’s Got Talent, the country’s most popular talent-based reality show on television. Her radio show, Shape Of You, has become one of the most loved radio chat shows and her pipeline has projects like Nikamma, Sukhee and Indian Police Force on the horizon.

Nikamma will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is slated to release on June 17 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G.

