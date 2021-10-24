Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in red as she decks up for Karwa Chauth celebrations; PIC

Shilpa Shetty is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood. The diva is quite active on social media and always manages to take everyone’s breath away with her pictures and videos. It is always a visual treat for fans to look at her pictures. Shilpa celebrates every festival with a lot of pomp and show and well, she is celebrating Karwa Chauth in full glory too. The actress has posted a picture of herself all decked up in red and we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her wearing a red salwar kameez. The red colour suited her so well. She even wore maroon matching bangles, mangalsutra, sindoor and bindi. Shilpa left her hair open and rested her hand on her waist as she posed with a smile for the camera. Sharing this gorgeous picture of her Shilpa wrote, “Wishing you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies ..May you and yours be blessed with health , protection and abundance always.”

Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted with her kids Samisha and Viaan as she left for her weekend getaway to Alibaugh. Her mother was also with them but Raj Kundra was missing. In the photos, Shilpa is seen getting out of her car and taking care of her kids. She is seen holding onto her baby girl Samisha in her arms while Viaan is seen walking right beside her. Shilpa opted for a breezy blue romper for the day. She accessorised it with a black fanny pack, slip-on footwear and a cool pair of sunglasses. Shilpa left her hair open and looked pretty as she headed out with her kids and mother Sunanda Shetty.

The Hungama 2 actress recently returned from Goa after a quick work trip. While she was in Goa, Shilpa kept sharing photos on social media and left netizens curious about her project coming up in Goa. The actress had hinted at something coming up soon in one of her posts from Goa trip.

