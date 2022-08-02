Shilpa Shetty looks royal in red organza saree; Fans fall in love with her picture caption

Shilpa Shetty is one of the successful and most talented actresses of the tinsel town. She is known for having a svelte silhouette and a fit body. Moreover, the actress also knows how to dress up which adds to her style sense. The gorgeous actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1993 film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. She has appeared in movies such as Dhadkan, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Life in a Metro. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with pictures, videos, etc. Meanwhile, Shilpa’s latest film Nikamma released on June 17th.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in the form of video. Sharing the video, the actress wrote: “She didn’t care for the crown. She preferred the sword!” The actress looked stunning in a red organza saree which she paired with a bohemian style shrug. As soon as the actress shared her gorgeous pics on social media with her unique fashion style, fans rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emojis, and called her 'Queen.'

Have a look at Shilpa’s post:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series also stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The actress had earlier revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.