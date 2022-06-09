Shilpa Shetty looks stunning on birthday; Raj Kundra, Harman Baweja, Shamita Shetty clicked; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most admired actresses in B-Town. She is adored by everyone for her bubbly nature and for the energy she brings wherever she goes. Apart from being an actor and a mother, the actress also judges reality shows, hosts talk shows, takes yoga lessons, and writes books for health freaks. The diva turned 47 yesterday and she threw an intimate party that was attended by friends, family, and colleagues. Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani, Shamita Shetty, and Raj Kundra were among the few that attended the actress’ 47th birthday celebration.

Shilpa Shetty looked glamorous in her black bodycon dress. She looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs to get their perfect click. She also graced her fans by posing for their selfies with her. Raj Kundra looked very dapper and stylish in his black shirt and denim jeans. Shamita Shetty looked stunning in her shining light green one-piece. Harman Baweja made his presence felt as he arrived with his wife Sasha Ramchandani. Harman nailed the casual look as he entered the premises wearing a grey t-shirt and black trousers. Sasha looked ethereal in her golden crop top and white trousers.

Photos from Shilpa Shetty’s birthday celebration:

Earlier today, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra wished his wife a happy birthday. His Instagram post read, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate. Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness.” He also shared a goofy photo of himself with his ladylove, which was cute and adorable.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen in Priyadarshan’s last directorial Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar last year. She now gears up for her next release titled ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. The much-awaited movie releases on the 17th of June, in theatres.

