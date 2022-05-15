Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she gets snapped at the airport with her kids; PICS
Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she gets snapped at the airport with her kids.
Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress recently made it to the headlines ever since Rohit Shetty announced that Shilpa would be a part of his digital venture Indian Police Force along with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be seen as a female cop and her first look has already created a lot of hype. Well, today Shilpa was seen with both her kids at the airport as she was heading to an unknown destination and looked super stylish.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
