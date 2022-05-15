Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she gets snapped at the airport with her kids; PICS

Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she gets snapped at the airport with her kids.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on May 15, 2022 09:09 PM IST  |  492
Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress recently made it to the headlines ever since Rohit Shetty announced that Shilpa would be a part of his digital venture Indian Police Force along with Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be seen as a female cop and her first look has already created a lot of hype. Well, today Shilpa was seen with both her kids at the airport as she was heading to an unknown destination and looked super stylish. 

shilpa 1

shilpa 2

