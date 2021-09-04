Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit or Raveena Tandon; Pick the ethnic look you'll steal for Ganesh Chaturthi

Another week in Btown has come to an end and well, it was an eventful one as three of the gorgeous stars from Bollywood were spotted in the city in the best of their looks. We're talking about , and . All three talented stars were seen heading for their shoots in the city and while they did, the shutterbugs caught their stylish ethnic looks in the frame. Now, with Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, we'd love to know the look you'd love to recreate.

During the week, Shilpa was seen making her way to the Super Dancer Chapter 4 shoot. The Hungama 2 actress had donned an orange saree in the most stylish way. Shilpa added a couple of accessories to her ethnic saree look and have it a modern twist while draping it. Her hair were left loose with soft curls over her shoulders and makeup was kept glam. The star surely managed to shell out effortless saree look goals.

On the other hand, Raveena Tandon, who also joined Shilpa Shetty for shoot for Super Dancer Chapter 4, had opted for a black and golden striped saree with a golden belt around the waist. With her matching blouse and perfect accessories, Raveena too managed to dish out stylish traditional wear goals for her fans.

Coming to Madhuri Dixit, the gorgeous dancing diva of Bollywood managed to rock a hot pink traditional number. She was spotted in the city when she headed for a shoot. Madhuri was seen clad in a short pink kurta that she teamed up with a matching pink sharara. Her look was completed with a thin bordered dupatta in organza silk. The Kalank star added a heavy necklace with matching earrings to look absolutely gorgeous in the traditional look.

Now, with three of the most stylish stars of Bollywood serving up traditional look goals, we'd love to know your pick for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Vote below and let us know your choice in the comments section.

Also Read|Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty & Raveena Tandon to match steps to popular '90s dance number; WATCH