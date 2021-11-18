Shilpa Shetty is a magnet for miracles; Here’s proof

Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra are once again treading troubled waters as recently an alleged fraud case was registered against them. Amid this, Shilpa Shetty has taken to social media to share that she absolutely believes in miracles. According to the Dhadkan star, believing in miracles can help one enjoy ‘everyday life’.

Sharing a quote by Anton Chekov, the actor preached, “We shall find peace. We shall hear angels. We shall see the sky sparkling with diamonds. Whatever our faith, a belief in miracles helps us enjoy everyday life. Miracles can be as ordinary - and wonderful - as a drop of rain, the birth of a child, or a moment of quiet. I live amid miracles.” See the story shared by her below:

This comes just a few days after Shilpa Shetty shared a beautiful quote on ‘Moral Power’ by Andrew Young. The post shared by her read, “Moral power is probably best when it is not used. The less you use it, the more you have. When we think we’re right, we think we’re right. We’re convinced that what we believe, and what we want done, is supported by moral authority. And we want to use this moral authority to force others to believe as we believe. But even though others may sometimes do what we want, they don’t always seem very happy about it. Any power, even moral power - perhaps especially moral power - can create resentment. None of us want to be ordered or coerced. We want to feel that we’ve looked at a situation and made our own choices.”

Speaking of the FIR, Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are apparently been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. The Dhadkan star has also released her official statement on the matter via Instagram. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Work up to an FIR registered in Raj Kundra and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight. SFL Fitness. A venture run by Kashiff Khan. He has taken naming rights of brand SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him & he was a signatory in banking & day to day affairs.”

She continued, “We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name & reputation is getting damaged & dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected.” In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri.

