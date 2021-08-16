Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest; Talks about remaining positive

Days after keeping herself away from the media, actress made her first virtual appearance after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. He was arrested on July 19 for his alleged involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications. The actress was a part of COVID 19 fundraiser, We For India, on Independence Day.

To note, Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody. Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast and during the virtual event, she demonstrated how to do breathing exercises. She was quoted saying that we are living in times when everything is dependent on breathing. It is through our breathing process we protect our whole system. If one keeps their nasal passage cleanse, then automatically oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased. She even demonstrated the process.

Shilpa further says why it is needed to keep ourselves positive and keep negative thoughts away. “When we are in problems, all kinds of thoughts come to our mind especially negative. But if we wish we can control them. That is why for keeping positive thoughts it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing”.

The actress has recently released a statement, “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary”. The matter is under investigation.

