Shilpa Shetty makes her Sunday happy as she is ‘basking without masking’ in Dharamshala; VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty is one such actress of Bollywood who is quite active on social media. From posting adorable videos of her with her kids to the videos where she is binging on sweets like there is no tomorrow, fans love to see every update the actress shares on her social media handles. Currently, Shilpa is enjoying her vacay in Dharamshala and is enjoying to the fullest in the hill station. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her jumping and dancing and she enjoys her Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a boomerang video of her. In the video, she can be seen jumping from a stone. The actress is wearing a grey tie & dye tracksuit and has a scarf wrapped around her neck. She is wearing orange coloured shades and is smiling in happiness. Sharing this fun boomerang Shilpa wrote, “Basking without Masking Happy Sunday!!”. The moment actress shared this video, fans started pouring in love for her.

Take a look:

Shilpa has been spending time with her kids lately. The actress went through a tumultuous time in the past few months amid her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in an adult films case. Recently, it was reported that Raj had deleted his social media accounts. He was released on bail a few months ago.

Talking about the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2 that released on Disney+Hotstar and also featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She also was a part of the judges' panel of Super Dancer Chapter 4. Now, she will be seen next on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Shilpa Shetty in black jacket and knee high boots looks winter ready; See here