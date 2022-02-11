Shilpa Shetty is a modern-day fairy in THIS stunning purple outfit; See PIC

Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness and style. The actor is well versed in both and often makes heads turn with her unique style quotient. The Dhadkan actress has an army of fans and she keeps updating them with her latest pictures every now and then. It is not wrong in saying that the actor’s social media account is surely a one-stop destination for all the fashionholics out there. Her style quotient always stays in trend and serves as an inspiration to fashionholics for sure. Recently, Shilpa shared one such look but with a modern twist.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa dropped her photo looking all royal and beautiful. She wore a purple colour high waist skirt with a modern twist to her crop top. The colour of her attire was gorgeous and Shilpa was looking every inch beautiful in it. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Wrapped in the stars and the night sky. She knew she could fly high.” Tiger Shroff, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Meezaan like her photograph. Her fans too could not stop gushing over her pictures and flooded the comment sections with sweet comments.

See Shilpa’s post here:

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is quite busy judging contestants at India’s Got Talent season 9, which kicked off last month. She was last seen in the film Hungama 2 with Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film was premiered on Disney+Hotstar last year.

