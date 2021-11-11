Shilpa Shetty, in the mood to dance, nails Ranveer Singh's 'Tattad Tattad' step in a new video

Actress Shilpa Shetty has quite an interesting social media game and her posts tend to leave fans impressed. From her 'Sunday Binge' videos to her workout clips, netizens love how Shilpa puts her life on display on social media for her fans. And now, she has hopped onto a new Instagram trend to celebrate a 'Good hair day' and for it, she took inspiration from Ranveer Singh. Wondering how? Well, her video features her nailing Tattad Tattad hook step from Ranveer's film Ram Leela.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa dropped a new reel video in which she is seen expressing her mood to dance with the hook step of Ranveer's song Tattad Tattad. Shilpa's hair is neatly tied up in a bun and she can be seen making goofy expressions at the camera as she goes on to nail the step with her hand. The Hungama 2 actress revealed that she was in the mood to dance and hence, took inspiration from Ranveer. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Aaj mood dance karne ka hua after a while, Tabhi toh influence hui main by @ranveersingh’s style."

Click HERE to see the video

While we wait for Ranveer to respond to Shilpa's video, fans have already begun showering their love on the reel. As soon as Shilpa shared it, many users expressed their love in comments. A fan wrote, "Super mood hai." Another fan wrote, "so charming & beautiful."

Meanwhile, recently, Shilpa has been in the headlines owing to her trip with Raj Kundra to Dharamshala. The actress and her husband Raj Kundra were snapped visiting one of the Devi temples in Himachal Pradesh recently. It was Raj Kundra's first appearance with Shilpa since his bail in the adult films case.

Also Read|Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares million dollar quote for not giving up in life & it’s need of the hour