Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam Kothari turn heads as they arrive for Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth puja; PHOTOS

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Neelam Kothari were snapped at Anil Kapoor's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Divya Khosla Kumar, on the other hand, celebrated Karwa Chauth on the sets of her next film Satyameva Jayate 2.

Be it any occasion or festivities, our Bollywood stars celebrate it with full fervour. And since today everyone is celebrating Karwa Chauth, B-Town actresses too are making the most of it. Just like every year, this year too, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted a special Karwa Chauth party, which was attended by Kundra, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Panday etc. The ladies were spotted at Anil’s house for Karwa Chauth celebrations. The Baazigar star was seen with pooja thal. She looked stunning in a shimmery maroon saree and had her makeup on point. The diva completed her look with red chooda and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Neelam, on the other hand, looked elegant in a red colored suit. She opted for subtle makeup with her tresses left open. Both Shilpa and Neelam looked drop-dead gorgeous as they made their way inside Sunita’s house. Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated Karwa Chauth on the sets of her next film Satyameva Jayate 2. For the special day, Divya chose a beautiful multicolored pink outfit. Needless to say, Bollywood beauties have upped their style game in gorgeous traditional wear.

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa, Divya Dutta, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu and have extended wishes on their respective social media handles. The Dhadkan star has also posted few pictures and videos of her sargi on her Instagram story. Veteran actress Hema tweeted, “Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true.” Bipasha also shared a throwback video from the last year Karwa Chauth.

