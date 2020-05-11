Shilpa Shetty opens up about managing two kids at home
T"Owing to my erratic working hours, I am grateful that the lockdown has given me more time to spend with my family, especially my kids, so I can't complain," Shilpa said.
"But, I do agree that sometimes it is an uphill task to manage two kids and keep my seven-year-old entertained through the day, for days on end considering we are very strict on screen time being on weekends only," added the actress, who has a son Viaan and daughter Samisha.
Most Bollywood moms would agree with Shilpa. Genelia Deshmukh said: "Being a mum is exhausting sometimes, and even more so in the current situation."
Added Soha Ali Khan: "When one has super active kids, there aren't many opportunities for moms to be able to relax in the day."
She added OTT platforms as Disney+ Hotstar had an array of content for children.
Also Read Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty on opting for surrogacy: I had pregnancy complications; I had given up