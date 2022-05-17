Shilpa Shetty opens up about the tough phase in her life; Says ‘last 2 years have not just been difficult…’

All eyes are on Shilpa Shetty as the trailer of her movie Nikamma has been released. She will be making a comeback on the silver screen after almost 14 years with this film. The film also stars Abhimanyu D and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles. Well, the entire team of Nikamma came together for the trailer launch of the film and while interacting with the media everyone spoke about the film and a lot of other things. Shilpa even opened up about the difficult phase in her life.

Everyone is aware that the last year has been quite tumultuous for Shilpa Shetty. She has never really opened up about facing this tough time. And today during the media interaction of the trailer launch of her movie Nikamma, when the actress was asked about facing a difficult situation in her life, she spoke about it. Answering this question, the actress said that we have all in our lives been through a difficult phase and the last 2 years have not just been difficult for her but for a lot of people and the film industry in general. Because films have been ready and they are not being able to see the light of the day, people cant come to the theatres so Shilpa said that she thinks this is a big moment for all of us.

A Sabbir Khan directorial, Nikamma, is touted to be the action entertainer of the year, bringing Abhimanyu in a fierce and full of action avatar. The internet sensation, Shirley Setia who started her journey by singing, will be making her big screen debut with Nikamma. The gorgeous Shilpa Shetty is seen donning a saree, going completely de-glam, and will be seen in a role that she is never done before! Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

