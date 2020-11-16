  1. Home
Shilpa Shetty opens up on being 'typecast' in the 90s: Nobody took me seriously to offer me the main role

Reflecting on how things changed for her, Shilpa Shetty revealed that her 2000 film Dhadkan with Akshay Kumar turned around things for her.
20188 reads Mumbai
Shilpa Shetty will soon be making a comeback to the silver screen with Hungama 2 and Nikamma. In the last few months, the actress has successfully marked her transition from being a businesswoman and fitness enthusiast to returning to acting. In a recent interview, Shilpa opened up on how she was 'typecast' back in the 90s when she first started her career.   

In an interview with IANS, Shilpa said, "Back in the 1990's, I have to be honest we were all typecast, either you were a very good actress and you would get those kinds of films or you would be typecast in those glamorous roles. And I was the latter, so nobody really took me seriously to offer me the main protagonist role." 

Reflecting on how things changed for her, Shilpa revealed that 2000 film Dhadkan turned around things for her. "The game-changer for me was 'Dhadkan' where Dharmesh (director Dharmesh Darshan) really stripped me off all that glamour and actually kept the glamour but he wanted it all covered. So funny enough, he was the first to tell me that 'I want you to look glamorous but in an Indian outfit'... That changed the entire perspective of people and that film went on to become a huge hit and then I did a lot of films after that where there were meatier roles but, honestly I didn`t care, for me, it was just work and I was really young then." 

Well, we cannot wait to see Shilpa Shetty 2.0! 

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Shilpa Shetty follows ‘solemn annual tradition’ with son as she starts festivities with rangoli

Credits :IANS

