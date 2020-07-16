Shilpa Shetty opens up on motherhood: Feels surreal, it takes guts at 45 to have a newborn

It has been almost six months since Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty. The actress recently opened up about motherhood in an interview. Read on to know more.

While the lockdown forced us to look at an uncertain future when it was first implemented, Bollywood couple and Raj Kundra had a whole new phase of life to look forward to as they welcomed their second child and daughter Samisha into the world. It has been almost six months since then and Shilpa recently opened up about motherhood in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had announced the arrival of their baby girl via surrogacy.

The couple made the announcement just before a strict nation-wide lockdown was imposed. Speaking about bringing her daughter home, Shilpa said, "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I’d bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I’m grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn’t have got otherwise."

Shilpa added that it is not an easy task to be a mother at age of 45. "It feels surreal when people ask me how my ‘children’ are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts." The actress also revealed that her experience has been rather different this time. " "The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks."

Shilpa and Raj are already parents to a son named Viaan. Sharing the big news, the couple had written, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, Born: February 15, 2020."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

