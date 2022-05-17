Shilpa Shetty opens up on Raj Kundra controversy: Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm

Shilpa Shetty is all set to entertain her audiences with the action-comedy film, Nikamma, which will also feature Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead. Earlier today, at the launch event of the trailer in Mumbai, she was asked about her recent 'tough phase' in her life, in which was questioned in relation to her husband-businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged case last year.

The actress refused to directly talk about the controversy. She said that the event was about her latest film and not her personal life. Later, she also spoke about going through a difficult phase. Shilpa talked about her character in the film and revealed how she braved the storm. Shilpa said, "My avatar in the movie, rising above everything and playing a ‘superwoman’, I think we all have played this very strong character in our real lives. Many of us don’t talk about it. We’ve all been very strong and we’ve braved the storm, and I think it is time to celebrate newer beginnings and positivity.”

To note, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in Mumbai, following which he was sent to judicial custody till July 23, 2021, and during those tough times, Shilpa had requested people to respect their privacy, especially that of her children. Raj was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 on September 20, 2021, after being in custody for almost two months.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Nikamma is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films and directed by Sabbir Khan. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 17 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G in lead roles alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles.

Apart from this, Shilpa will star next in Sukhee with Amit Sadh. She also has Rohit Shetty's action web series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra, in which she will be seen as a female cop in his Cop universe. She was last seen in the 2021 film, Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash.

