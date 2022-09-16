Shilpa Shetty pens a heartfelt note on Working Parents Day; Feels grateful she can spend time with her kids

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is quite active on social media, and often treats fans with the loveliest pictures of her family on Instagram. The actress and her husband Raj Kundra are parents to two kids, daughter Samisha and son Viaan, who often feature in her Instagram posts. Shilpa has been quite vocal about the importance of family, and how her family takes precedence over everything else in her life. Now, in a recent Instagram story, the actress has shared her gratitude over being able to spend quality time with her kids, despite all her commitments.

Working Parents Day is celebrated on the 16th of September, and on this occasion, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to post a cute picture with Raj Kundra, and their kids Samisha and Viaan. The selfie shows Raj carrying little Samisha over his shoulders, with Viaan and Shilpa posing next to him. In her caption, Shilpa mentioned how grateful she feels to be working yet spending enough time with the kids. She further gave a shoutout to every parent who is working to provide a better life for their children.