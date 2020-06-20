Shilpa Shetty pens heartwarming birthday wish for mother Sunanda; Says ‘I'm really grateful for you, Ma’

As Shilpa Shetty’s mother turned a year older today, the actress penned a special note for her mommy and showered love on her.

Kundra is an avid social media user and each of her social media posts manages to keep her fans intrigued with her posts on Instagram. However, her recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason as it was dedicated to her mother Sunanda Shetty. The Dhadkan actress’ mother turned a year older today and she decided to shower some love on her mommy with a special post on Instagram wherein Shilpa posted an adorable picture of herself with the birthday girl.

In the picture, the diva was seen kissing her mother as she hugged her and it is winning hearts. Shilpa captioned the image as, “Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I'm really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you.”

Take a look Shilpa Shetty’s post her mother:

To recall, Shilpa had also celebrated her birthday early this month and given the COVID 19 outbreak, the celebration was a private affair. Interestingly, it was quite special for the Baazigar actress as she celebrated it with her newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. This isn’t all, her husband Raj Kundra made the day more special for Shilpa as he had baked her favourite cake for the lady.

