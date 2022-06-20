Shilpa Shetty pens a sweet note on her mother Sunanda's birthday; Shares adorable video

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been omnipresent across platforms! Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. Shilpa is also super active on her Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. Speaking of which, Shilpa took a moment to shower love on her mother Sunanda Shetty on her birthday.

Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video on Instagram. It was a compilation of sweet memories featuring Sunanda Shetty. While sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "My WORLD, my rock, my bestie, my cheerleader, my force, my sun, moon and ever-shining STAR...Happy birthday to you! Wishing you great health and miles of smiles always."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was seen in Priyadarshan’s last directorial Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, which premiered digitally last year. Now, She was seen in her recently-released titled ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani.

Apart from this, she is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

