Shilpa Shetty performs aarti with kids; Talks about inculcating values & traditions in young age

Shilpa Shetty is one of those celebrities who celebrate all festivals with full fervour. She strongly believes that everyone is equal and all festivals are beautiful. The actress's social handle is proof of her devotion. Recently, during Ganesh Chaturthi, she was seen celebrating the Bappa with full energy amid the time when her husband is going through a tough time. And now when Navratri has started Shilpa is again seen celebrating it will full devotion and sharing also on her Instagram handle.

Well, her today’s post also talks about the values and tradition which is passed on to us by our parents and how important it is to teach our children even. Shilpa also shared a video in which she is seen performing aarti with her two children—Vivaan and Samisha. Her son is also singing the aarti and her little daughter is seen helping her mother. Shilpa writes, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith. Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us.”

Further, she writes, “Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss. Happy Monday to all of you!”