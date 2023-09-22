Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Hegde and Sunny Leone seek blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with their families; PICS

It’s the third day of Ganpati celebrations where the entire nation is soaked in the celebrations of the auspicious festival. Several Bollywood celebs are also immersed in the festivities of the holy occasion, thereby, creating quite a stir on social media. It was yesterday that Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai which is one of the most revered idols of Lord Ganesha in the country. Today, Sukhee actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her mother Sunanda Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and Sunny Leone visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings.

Shilpa Shetty visited Lalbaugcha Raja with her mother, Sunanda Shetty

Today, on the third day of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, actress Shilpa Shetty reached Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. The actress’ much-awaited film, Sukhee was released today and in order to seek divine intervention, she reached the holy place along with her mother, Sunanda Shetty. The actress looked gorgeous in a multi-colored saree with a contrasting blouse. Her mother, on the other hand, wore a red printed kurta. Have a look at the pictures from their visit:

In addition to this, the Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde was also spotted as she reached Lalbaugcha Raja along with her mother and brother. The diva looked beautiful in the Orange ethnic outfit coordinated with a pink silk dupatta. She completed her look with hanging earrings. Have a look:

In fact, the actress also visited GSB Ganpati, on the same day. Several photographs and videos of the same have surfaced online from her visit. Have a look:

The ever-so-gorgeous, Sunny Leone on the occasion of Ganpati celebrations was also one of the celebs to visit Lalbaugcha Raja. She visited to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha with her husband, Daniel Weber. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in an ethnic pink traditional suit. Her eyeglasses too were on point, while Daniel opted for a casual outfit with a full-sleeved grey kurta. Have a look:

Amongst other celebs visiting the holy place, yesterday, Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan attracted huge attention after he visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor currently enjoying the success of his last release, Jawan, seeks the blessings of Bappa along with his younger son, AbRam. For his visit, while SRK sported a white shirt paired with denim, the little star kid donned a red kurta.

About Lalbaughcha Raja

For those unfamiliar, the revered deity Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai is approaching its remarkable 90th anniversary. This profound history traces back to the 1930s, a time when the people of Lalbaug turned to Ganpati Bappa seeking support as numerous textile workers faced job loss. Their unwavering devotion proved to be their salvation. Notably, prominent Indian business moguls, the Ambanis, are ardent devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja and actively engage in the Lalbaugh committee's endeavors. Thanks to the unwavering commitment and selfless contributions of such devotees, the trust has successfully spearheaded numerous programs and initiatives, significantly impacting the lives of countless individuals.

