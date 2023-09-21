Shilpa Shetty poses with Rekha, Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu Dassani at Sukhee screening, Govinda joins; PICS

Sukhee, the comedy-drama that features popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release. The project, which is helmed by Sonal Joshi, features the senior actress in the role of a 38-year-old Punjabi woman named Sukhpreet Kalra aka Sukhee, who rediscovers herself after attending a school reunion.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the makers of Sukhee hosted a grand screening event for the much-awaited film in Juhu, Mumbai, on September 21, Thursday. The Sukhee screening event was attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including legendary actress Rekha and the senior crowd-puller, Govinda.

Shilpa Shetty poses with Rekha, Bhagyashree, and Abhimanyu Dassani

The leading lady, who is all excited about her upcoming project, posed for the paparazzi with all her special guests. As the senior actress Rekha arrived at the screening, Shilpa Shetty welcomed her with a warm smile and sought her blessings. The duo later posed together for some pretty pictures and were later joined by senior actress Bhagyashree and her son, young actor Abhimanyu Dassani.

In the pictures, Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous as always in a red co-ord set, which consisted of a crop top, dhoti pants, and a cape. She completed her look with statement silver jewelry and a free hairdo. Rekha looked ethereal in a pink and golden dual-toned tissue silk saree, which she paired with statement Kundan ornaments and a potli bag. Bhagyashree, on the other hand, looked chic in a navy blue one-shouldered gown.

Have a look at the Sukhee screening pictures, below:

Govinda arrives at Sukhee screening

As you may know, Shilpa Shetty's character Sukhee in the upcoming film is a die-hard fan of Govinda. The senior actor, who is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the film, was seen arriving at the screening event with his family, including his wife Sunita Ahuja, daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan. Govinda was seen interacting with Rekha and others post his arrival at the event.

Check out Govinda's pictures from the event, below:

Pooja Hegde, Kusha Kapila, Shamita Shetty and others join

The star-studded screening event of Sukhee was also attended by many popular celebs, including actress Pooja Hegde, famous social media influencer Kusha Kapila, actress and Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari and Maheep Kapoor were spotted arriving at the event with their respective husbands, Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor.

Check out the pictures:

