Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra 14th anniversary: When Sukhee fame wanted bigger ring during proposal

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are one of the most romantic couples in the Hindi film industry. They continuously express their affection for each other and praise each other in interviews, and also on each other's social media posts. Today, November 22, the couple is celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary. On this occasion, let's recall the time when the actress revealed that she wanted a bigger ring when Raj proposed to her.

Shilpa Shetty once revealed she wanted a bigger ring from husband Raj Kundra

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra married to millionaire businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The actress previously opened up about how she was in dilemma whether to say yes or no since she thought the proposal ring was pretty small.

Recalling the incident, Shilpa in an interaction with Shibani Dandekar on The Love Laugh Live Show in 2019, said that her husband Raj flew down to Paris, where she was attending a fashion event, to propose to her. He enticed her with live music and exotic dinner in the most romantic city in the world, but she added that when it came to the proposal, he did it with a five-carat ring which left Shilpa unimpressed.

Elaborating further, the Sukhee fame added that she came off as materialistic as she had great proposal expectations. While she was contemplating, Raj assured her that the wedding ring would be much bigger. Eventually, Raj gave her a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring.

A while ago, the actress posted a slideshow, captioning it with a sweet message, "14 years. Love you infinity, my Cookie. You are MY happy place @onlyrajkundra #Anniversary #gratitude #togetherness #husbandlove." On the other hand, Raj shared a video and penned, "14 years and you still just looking like a WOW! Happy 14th Anniversary @theshilpashetty #Blessed #Wife #Angel #Love."

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj are proud parents to daughter Samisha and son Viaan.

