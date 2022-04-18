Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra arrive at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar bash; Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan also clicked; PICS

Tonight, the who’s who of the film and television industry attended the grand Iftaar bash hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. The paparazzi clicked many celebrities who arrived in their fashionable best for the star-studded night. Among others, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan were also clicked by the paparazzi. Scroll below to check out their pictures.

Shilpa Shetty was seen opting for an embellished bright pink sharara set. Her hair was left open, and she accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings. Her glamourous makeup enhanced her overall look of the night even further. Shilpa kept her hair open and styled them in slight waves. She completed her look with a golden potli bag. The actress posed and smiled for pictures as the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was spotted at the event as well.

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her actor-husband Aayush Sharma also made a stylish appearance at the Iftaar party. Aayush was seen wearing an ivory-colored kurta with a pair of black trousers. Arpita, on the other hand, was seen donning a light blue embellished salwar suit. The duo looked stunning as they smiled at the cameras.

Apart from them, Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the bash. The actress looked gorgeous in her plain white saree. She kept her makeup subtle, and her hair was styled in a sleek bun. Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma also glammed up the party in their stylish ethnic attires.

Take a look:

