Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra get the sweetest anniversary wish from Shamita Shetty: 12 years & many more to come

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. The couple, who has been going through a tough time, did not opt for any celebration party this time but went for a romantic dinner. Well, the Hungama 2 actress had shared unseen pictures from her wedding to wish hubby Raj on the wedding anniversary. And now, her sister Shamita Shetty has also shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wished the couple.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Shamita wrote, “Happy Anniversary my forever favs @theshilpashetty #Rajkundra. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, strength and togetherness, always. 12 years and many more to come- Tunki.” In the picture, we can see Shilpa, Shamita and Raj smiling and posing together for the camera. All are dressed in casuals and it looks like it has been clicked during a party. As soon as the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared the post, fans also dropped wishes in the comment section.

Coming back to the couple, they were spotted at Hotel Taj in Mumbai today for a romantic dinner. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple will be celebrating this special day alone. To note, this is the second time they have been spotted together. Earlier, this Shilpa and Raj were seen in a temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier today, Shilpa too penned a heartfelt note for Raj and posted a collage of her wedding pictures. She had written, ''This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie.” It is worth mentioning here that the businessman is currently on bail after spending almost two months in jail.

