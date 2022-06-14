Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra & kids jet off to London with Shamita Shetty & mother Sunanda Shetty; PICS

Shilpa Shetty is all set for family holiday in London. A few moments back, the Baazigar actress was spotted at the airport with her family including hubby Raj Kundra, their children Viaan and Samisha. Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty were also seen at the airport.

The family of six kept their airport OOTNs super comfortable and casual. Shilpa was seen donning a black sweatshirt and joggers. But what elevated her look and added a contrast was her pair of funky sneakers in two different colours! The Baazigar actress kept her hair down and she had minimal makeup on. She carried her little daughter Samisha in her arms who looked adorable in her light pink set of sweatshirt and trousers. Raj Kundra, on the other hand, was seen in all-black and he kept his face covered with a mask too. Viaan Raj Kundra was seen following him close behind.

Shamita Shetty also looked quite stylish in her light pink co-ord set of sweatshirt and trousers. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant too kept her hair down with a middle parting. Her mother Sunanda Shetty was seen in ethnic wear as she donned a blue salwar suit. Her hair was tied in a bun. The mother-and-daughter duo smiled and posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty and family pics:

Talking about Shilpa Shetty’s working front, she was last seen in Hungama 2. She will soon be featuring in Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will be releasing on the 17th of June. Shilpa also has Sukhee in the pipeline.