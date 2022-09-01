Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra perform Ganesh aarti; Drop a glimpse of the beautiful Ganpati décor- WATCH

Each year, Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of enthusiasm and zest, and this time was no different. The actress took to her social media yesterday and gave fans a glimpse as she welcomed Bappa home. The reel she shared yesterday showed Shilpa, Raj and their two kids Viaan and Samisha dressed in their festive best, posing excitedly in front of the Ganesha idol. Now, in another video shared by the actress, we can see her performing Ganesh aarti. She is also joined by her sister Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty.

The video shows Shilpa Shetty holding the pooja thali as she performs Ganesh aarti, while her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, and her mom Sunanda stand next to her. Shilpa looks gorgeous in a beautiful multi-coloured saree, while Raj Kundra and their son Viaan look dashing in coordinated ethnic kurtas. The video shows a close-up of the Ganesh idol, and the gorgeous décor surrounding it. The painted mural serves as a great background, and we can also see a bunch of banana leaves on both sides of the idol. Vases filled with flowers further enhance the beauty of the space.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Shree Gajanan Jai Gajanan Jai Jai Ganesh Morya

Morya Morya... Ganpati Bappa Morya Thank you, @dipali.porwal, for the wonderful decor; and @meethielaichi for making it a sweeter experience #GanapatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi #GaneshArti #GannuRaja #grateful #blessed #happyvibes.”

Check out the video here.

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable reel with her family as they welcomes Bappa home, and wrote, “And He’s back...Ganpati Bappa Morya My favourite time of the year Thank you so much, my dear @punitbalanaofficial, for such beautiful, coordinated outfits.”

A lot of stars arrived at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Ganpati Puja and were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Celebs such as Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ramesh Taurani, Neha Bhasin, and many others were seen arriving at their residence.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma, an action-comedy film directed by Sabbir Khan. She will next be seen in the movie Sukhee, and will also be making her OTT debut with the cop web series Indian Police Force.

