Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra perform Kanya Puja on Durga Ashtami with their 'very own Devi' daughter Samisha; Watch

October 22, 2023, marks the eighth day of Navratri which is also called Durga Ashtami. On this auspicious day, we worship Navdurga who blesses the devotees with a supreme sense of opulence and richness. On this special day, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra performed Kanya Puja with their daughter Samisha. The actress shared the video along with a heartwarming post.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra perform Kanya Puja on Durga Ashtami with their daughter Samisha

A while ago, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram and shared a video where she and her husband-actor Raj Kundra can be seen performing the Kanya Puja with their daughter Samisha on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

In the video, Samisha can be seen sitting on a chair and her parents performing the puja by washing her feet and doing aarti. They also did the aarti to their son Viaan. Later, the sister-brother duo hugged each other.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "|| Jay Mata Di || On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today, we performed the Kanya puja with our very own DEVI, Samisha Our way of paying gratitude to the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri today and her nine divine forms #Ashtami #HappyNavratri #KanchikaPuja #KanjakPuja #blessed #gratitude #DurgaMaa #JaiMataDi."

Watch the video:

On the other hand, during a recent interview with ETimes, the actress said that she only wants to do interesting projects.

“The gamut of movie making has changed. With OTT and the influx of actors and content, the film industry is thinking twice before making a theatrical release. I need to see what direction I want to take,” said Shilpa. She also said that as an actress, anything that excites her will set the ball rolling. However, she added that she doesn't want to 'work too much' and wants to focus on her children Samisha and Viaan.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty doesn’t want to do ‘too much work’; says fans will see ‘less but great stuff’