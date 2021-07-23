Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra's Juhu home raided by Crime Branch officials probing pornography case

After the Court extended Raj Kundra's police custody till July 27, it was reportedly a Mid-Day that the Crime Branch officials of Mumbai reached and businessman's house in Juhu for a raid. As per the daily's report, Shilpa was at home. As per the report, the police sources said that Raj Kundra also was taken to his house by the Crime Branch during the raid. Raj was arrested on July 19 after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

After Raj Kundra's arrest on July 19, he was produced before the court after which he was sent into custody till July 23. Post it, on Friday, once again Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were taken to court where the cops asked for an extension of the custody for further investigation. As per ANI, the police probing the case suspected that Raj Kundra was reportedly using the money from the pornographic content for online betting. Hence, the police informed the court that the money in Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank Of Africa needed to be probed.

Take a look at Crime Branch Officials at Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's home:

Maharashtra: A team of Mumbai Police Crime Branch reaches at the residence of actor Shilpa Shetty, with her husband Raj Kundra in custody in a case related to the production of pornographic films pic.twitter.com/bfW98Pk0xi — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Reportedly, the police officials have seized Kundra's cell phone and the content in it may need scrutinizing. Further, a report by News18 claimed that Raj Kundra has moved to Bombay High Court in regards to his arrest. The businessman's lawyer apparently termed his arrest as 'illegal'. Earlier, when Kundra was arrested in connection with the pornographic content creation case, the businessman was termed as the 'key conspiration' by the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale.

When the details of the investigation came out, it was revealed Raj Kundra's name first cropped up in the case back in February 2021 when the cops busted a porn films racket in Madh Island in Mumbai. The matter is currently under investigation by the Crime Branch.

