Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra's lawyers issue statement against Sherlyn Chopra; Warn of a defamation case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s family is going through a tough time. The businessman was arrested in an alleged pornography case and was in jail for two months. He was released on bail on September 21. Meanwhile, actress Sherlyn Chopra has claimed that she will disclose facts about the accusation made by the celeb couple. She will be heading to Juhu Police Station with her advocates and will also hold a press conference there. However, on this, Shilpa and Raj's lawyers have warned her of a defamation case.

Their lawyers have also issued a statement that reads “The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation.” The statement also mentions that anything which the actress will say in the public will be accountable against her in the court and she shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings. This is not the first time Sherlyn has accused Raj Kundra. In April 2021, the actress had reportedly filed an FIR against the businessman for sexual assault.

In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged that in 2019 Raj called her business manager for work. After the business meeting, Raj had showed up unannounced at her house. She had further alleged that he started kissing her even though she resisted and also claimed that the businessman told her his relationship with wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated.

Raj Kundra was charged under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w Section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, Sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

