Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh will win over your heart 'haule haule' with their dance moves on Hauli Hauli

Whatever you say, punjabi beats will always be better than any other genre of song. Are you having a bad day? Blast your punjabi playlist to instantly lift your spirits. Are you hosting a party? Well good old AP Dhillon will no doubt be the life of the party. Proving our point right, recently Shilpa Shetty uploaded a reel with Rakul Preet Singh and the two gorgeous actress could be seen dancing and vibing to ‘Hauli Hauli’. Trust us, by then end of the reel you’d find yourself swaying your hips!

The reel oozed with beauty and glamour. Both the actresses looked absolutely divine. Rakul Preet sported neon green corset paired with funky white pants and completed the look with Nike kicks. Her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail, accentuating her angular face and chiselled jawline. On the other hand, Shilpa looked like a dream in a lavender halter top and paired with a denim corset and pants. She had her hair in a half ponytail. Both the actresses could be seen dancing candidly and happily to Hauli Hauli and just having a lot of fun. Along with the reel, Shilpa wrote, “Ni Hum Aaye Teri Liye Dekh Saj Dhaj Ke, Thakna Ni Aaj Humne Taan Nach Nach Ke.” As soon as she uploaded the reel, fans from all over started pouring their love and compliments.

Check the reel HERE

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty is currently a part of the judges’ panel for India’s Got Talent season 9. She will be next seen in Sonal Joshi's Sukhee. On the other hand, Rakul Preet will be seen with John Abraham in Attack, then Indra Kumar's Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

