Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and more stun in INSIDE PICS from Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebration

It is that time of the year again when ladies deck up and fast for the long lives of their husbands. We have seen ladies celebrate Karwachauth with full glitz and glam and even our Bollywood divas are no less. Like every year Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor held a Karwachauth bash at her house and since the evening we saw several Bollywood divas and star wives come together at the Kapoor mansion for their special day. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty and others were spotted looking gorgeous in traditional attires as they arrived for Sunita’s celebration. Shilpa Shetty shares inside pics from Sunita Kapoor’s bash

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the Karwachauth bash. In the first picture, we can see the entire girl gang pose together flaunting their brightest smiles for the picture. All the ladies look lovely decked up in traditional attires and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the pictures. Shilpa also shares pictures of her posing with Sunita Kapoor and called her the best host. Check out inside pictures: