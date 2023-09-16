Shilpa Shetty reacts to Ananya Panday posing with her and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s posters in Bupadest-PICS

Actress Ananya Panday has been rejoicing the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The comedy movie filled the theaters with echoes of laughter. It seems like Ananya is absorbing all the love and has taken a detour from acting for a bit. Undoubtedly, the powerhouse of talent is surely ‘going places’ as Ananya seems to be in a jolly mood as she is enjoying a vacation in Budapest. Keep reading the story to know how a jovial Ananya is enjoying her Budapest trip.

Shilpa Shetty reacts after Ananya Panday poses with Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai’s posters in Budapest

On Saturday, Ananya Panday shared a post on Instagram, dropping a series of pictures, as she seems to be enjoying a trip to Budapest. The photos will surely make your Saturday a fun-filled one! Sharing a string of ten photographs, she shared a glimpse of her vacation and the places she visited. Sharing the photos, she also penned a fun caption, “The pest in Buda” and added an emoticon of a housefly. Notably, one of her pictures showed her posing with posters of Shilpa Shetty and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she smiled like a cute fan girl. Reacting to her pictures, actress Shilpa Shetty seemed to be in a jovial mood as the Baazigar actress commented, “Ha ha ha I’m following u”, tagging Ananya Panday. Shilpa also added laughing emoticons to her comment.

Fans react to Ananya’s Budapest vacation pictures

Ananya Panday’s pictures that she posted from her vacation took the social media by storm as a heap of comments poured in for the Student of the Year 2 actress. A fan said “Pretty”, while another fan commented, “Cutest!!” Other fans’ comments read, “Looking so so beautiful”, “Cutie” and “Alluring”.

Ananya Panday on the professional front

Ananya Panday has been showered with love and adulation for her latest release and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Ananya will also star in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is set on the lines of friendship.

