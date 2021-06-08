Shilpa Shetty receives a heartwarming birthday wish from Raj Kundra; Latter says 'Without you I am nothing'

Raj Kundra took to Instagram to wish his wife, Shilpa Shetty, a happy birthday and wrote a beautiful message for the birthday girl.

turns 46 today and husband Raj Kundra’s birthday wish for his wife is the best thing you'll see on the internet today. Raj Kundra on his Instagram handle shared a series of pictures of Shilpa in the story with several romantic captions. The businessman posted a short video of Shilpa Shetty which is a compilation of several clips of her from awards, vacations, functions, beaches, parties, etc. with the song ‘Tum Hi Ho’ playing in the background.

Raj Kundra captioned the romantic video as “The song, the lyrics, the video says it all. Without you I am nothing. I love you soo much. Happy Birthday my Dream come true @theshilpashetty”. To which Shilpa Shetty had a lovely reply, she wrote “Awwwwwwww my cookie @rajkundra9 love u to the moon and back” with heart emojis. Raj also posted a stunning picture of Shilpa Shetty on his Instagram story and wrote “Are you even ageing? Happy Birthday Yummy Mummy” and “My Love for you is like the ocean endless” in another picture where Shilpa can be seen on a yacht.

Take a look at Raj Kundra’s Instagram video and stories-

The video that Raj posted has grabbed the attention of many celebrities as they dropped birthday wishes for super mom. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote “Happiest bday @theshilpashetty”, which was followed by Ayesha Shroff, Neelam Kothari, Aamir Ali, Sara Khan, Karenvir Bohra.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2009 and have a son, Viaan, and daughter, Samisha. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be resuming her Bollywood career after an interval of almost 13 years. The actress is going to be seen in the film ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Hungama 2’.

