Shilpa Shetty reflects on 'wonderful journey' as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol co starrer Baazigar turns 28

A thriller film that left the audience mighty impressed, starring Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, was Baazigar. Today, the film completes 28 years and to celebrate the same, Shilpa shared a special post on social media. The actress thanked everyone who supported and loved her over the years as she reflected on her 'wonderful journey' with a video montage of snippets from the thriller. Shilpa penned a heartfelt thank you note for everyone on the film's special day.

Taking to her social media handles, Shilpa has shared a special note on the 28th anniversary of Baazigar. She wrote, "Thank you! THANK YOU! THANKKKK YOU!! For all your love, support, encouragement, concern, prayers, and blessings over the past 28 YEARS! (Still can’t believe it!)Love you all!Congratulations, #TeamBaazigarHeart suitPartying face ! What a wonderful journey it has been. Looking forward to the next 28." With it, she shared a video in which we could see snippets of Shilpa, Kajol and Shah Rukh from the thriller.

As soon as Shilpa shared the note, fans of the actress began reminiscing her debut act in the film. A fan wrote, "Lovely story your first film." Another one wrote, "and still the same charm Shilpa ma'am." Another wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS SHILPA MAM YOU ARE ALWAYS BEST."

Meanwhile, Shilpa made her comeback in films this year with Hungama 2. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. It had released on Disney+Hotstar. The actress is also a part of India's Got Talent's judges' panel.

