Shilpa Shetty remembers dad Surendra Shetty on 6th death anniversary: In our hearts you remain forever

It has been six years since Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty's father Surendra Shetty passed away and the actress took to social media to share a heartwarming video. Remembering her father, who passed away due to a heart attack, Shilpa shared some warm and happy memories.

In the video, old photos of Shilpa and her dad can be seen. In one picture, Shilpa and her sister Shamita hold on to their dad as he stands in the center. The video also features Shilpa and Raj Kundra's son Viaan kissing his late grandfather. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "6 years since you left earth… but, in our hearts you remain forever. Miss you, Dad."

Shilpa's father Surendra Shetty passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai back in 2016.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's sweet tribute for her late father: