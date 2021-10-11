Shilpa Shetty remembers dad Surendra Shetty on 6th death anniversary: In our hearts you remain forever
It has been six years since Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty's father Surendra Shetty passed away and the actress took to social media to share a heartwarming video. Remembering her father, who passed away due to a heart attack, Shilpa shared some warm and happy memories.
In the video, old photos of Shilpa and her dad can be seen. In one picture, Shilpa and her sister Shamita hold on to their dad as he stands in the center. The video also features Shilpa and Raj Kundra's son Viaan kissing his late grandfather. Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "6 years since you left earth… but, in our hearts you remain forever. Miss you, Dad."
Shilpa's father Surendra Shetty passed away due to a heart attack in Mumbai back in 2016.
Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's sweet tribute for her late father:
Off screen, Shilpa Shetty has been facing a tough battle as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July. He was granted bail just a few weeks ago. Despite this, Shilpa has been regularly shooting for her reality shows. The actress also marked the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at home even though husband Raj wasn't present at the time.
In recent days, Shilpa has been using the power of social media to share inspirational quotes and also motivate her fans and followers. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty's latest advice on 'the right track' will motivate you to 'ACT NOW'