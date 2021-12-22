Shilpa Shetty remembers her father on his birth anniversary: We know you’re protecting us like Guardian Angel

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is quite active on social media, is known for wearing her heart on sleeves. The actress not just shares her happy moments with the family but is also seen showering love on her loved ones with an adorable post on social media. Needless to say, each of her Instagram posts is a treat for the fans. However, her recent post for her father Surendra Shetty has left everyone with a heavy heart and she remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a picture of herself posing with her late father and sister Shamita Shetty. The trio was all smiles as they posed for the camera and made a perfect family pic. In the caption, Shilpa wrote how she feels her father is still with them and has been guarding them like a guardian angel. She also mentioned how her sister Shamita needs his blessings during her ongoing journey in Bigg Boss 15. “Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you’re right here protecting us like our Guardian Angel… always shielding and bringing us victorious out of tough situations. Tunki needs you around now, Daddy… and I know you’re already there with her. Love you… praying for you always,” she added. Well, this post will surely leave you teary-eyed.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post:

For the uninitiated, Shilpa’s father Surendra Shetty had died in 2016 due to a cardiac arrest. The actress is often seen sharing heartwarming posts for her late father and doesn’t miss a chance to express how much she misses having him around her.