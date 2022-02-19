Shilpa Shetty reminds fans to 'forgive the past and heal for the future' as she shares an inspiring note

Shilpa Shetty who started her career with the 1993 film Baazigar, is one of those actors in the tinsel town who also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is a fitness freak and cooks really delicious food and her Instagram posts are proof of it. Apart from it, the 46-year-old actress also loves reading and often shares new learnings with her fans on social media. Recently, Shilpa shared a note on ‘forgiveness’ on Instagram and it was worth reading, for sure.

The note shared by Shilpa was from a book and the chapter was titled ‘Forgiveness’. It read, “…It is tempting to hold on to these feelings of being wronged and to harbor grudges. But since we’re likely to wrong as be wronged, wouldn’t the world be a better place if we could forgive others as we would like them to forgive us.” The actress also wrote a caption along with the note. It read, “I forgive the past and heal for the future.”

See Shilpa’s post here:

A few days back, Shilpa shared her mantra to staying happy in life and urged everyone to take charge of their own joy. In a heart-warming note, Shilpa shared how one can be happy in life and even quoted Leo Tolstoy in it. She wrote, "Being happy is in your hands. Don’t wait for another person, or the weekend, or a special occasion to bring you joy and happiness. When you want to take a couple hours off from your schedule, do it. Want to read a book? Buy it and give it at least an hour every day. Want to paint, dance, sing, write, jog, exercise, swim…? Do it! Do whatever it is that makes you happy. Your mind, body, heart, and soul will thank you in abundance." Along with it, she shared a beautiful photo of herself while admiring the sun.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently judging the night season of India’s Got Talent, along with Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir.

ALSO READ: India's Got Talent 9: Illusionist pulls a magic trick on Shilpa Shetty, leaves everyone in shock