Shilpa Shetty resigned from Raj Kundra's company, officials probing the case: Report

Business maverick Raj Kundra was taken into custody by Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in the publication of pornographic content through digital applications. Raj Kundra’s custody has been extended till July 27 by the court. Amidst this, and Raj’s Juhu apartment was raided by the investigation team on Friday afternoon. During the raid, Raj Kundra was reportedly taken to his apartment by the crime branch.

Now, as per a report by the Times of India, Shilpa Shetty is said to have come under the scanner for her resignation from the director’s position at Viaan industries. A source close to the case revealed to the daily that “The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries.”

Other allegations from police sources also reportedly suggest that large sums of money were transferred to Raj's account from a betting company. In addition, the officials reportedly wanted to know if Shilpa Shetty was aware of the alleged racket. Bank account details of the actress will also be reportedly cross-checked by the investigating agency to know if the Hungama 2 actor benefited monetarily from the alleged racket.

A previous report from the daily suggested that the police investigation is probing Kenrin, which is a UK-based firm where the alleged pornographic content was being distributed. The businessman is considered as the 'key conspirator' and is facing charges under Sections 420 (Cheating), 34 (Common Intention), 292, and 293 (related to Obscene and Indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Amidst this, the actress’ comedy film, Hungama 2 has also been released. Taking to social media, Shilpa recently urged her followers to watch the film.