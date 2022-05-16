Shilpa Shetty returns to social media with a BANG, shares her superwoman avatar for 'Nikamma'

A week after announcing her hiatus from social media, Shilpa Shetty, on Monday, returned to the platform with a bang. The actress shared a teaser of her upcoming big-screen film Nikamma where she is seen in a sparkly superwoman avatar AVNI. The teaser shows Shilpa in a superwoman attire with a sword in her hand, electricity coursing through her! The Life in a Metro actress also revealed the trailer launch date of the film which happens to be May 17, at 11.30 AM.

Sharing the teaser video on her Twitter handle, Shilpa wrote, “Now we’re talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned”.

However, the actress’s fans, who were missing her social media presence, couldn’t help but show great joy and excitement about her comeback. One of her fans welcomed her by commenting ‘Welcome back queen’ on her post. Another fan called her ‘Desi Dal Gadot’, comparing her with Hollywood actress Gal Gadot who played the role of Wonder Woman in DC Universe movies. Her sister and Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty wrote, ‘Hotness personified!’. Abhimanyu Dasani, her co-star in the film commented ‘Super se bhi upar’.

4 days back, Shilpa had announced that she would be taking a break from social media. She shared a post on Instagram captioning it, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar.”

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is an action romantic film that also stars actors like Sunil Grover, Samir Soni, and singer Shirley Setia. The film is produced under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India. Its filming started in July 2019 and wrapped up in November 2020. However, Nikamma will hit the theatres on June 17, 2022.

Apart from Nikamma, the Hungama 2 actress will be seen in Sukhee. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. She is also working on Rohit Shetty’s action web series Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra in a key role.

ALSO READ: Wednesday Wisdom: Shilpa Shetty shares a thoughtful quote on concept of happiness & it’s need of the hour